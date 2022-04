This week, Ukraine repulsed numerous attacks by Russian troops along the line of contact in Donbas, according to a British Defense Ministry report in the Regular Bulletin. This was reported by Reuters on Sunday, April 24.

British intelligence indicated that Ukrainian resistance was strong across the all directions and had inflicted significant damage on Russian forces despite some territorial gains by the occupying forces.

"Poor Russian morale and limited time to rebuild, re-equip and reorganize forces after previous offensives are likely to reduce Russia's combat effectiveness," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders were shelling the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several settlements of Kharkiv region.

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled two enemy attacks in Donbas. They destroyed about 150 Russian invaders.

At the same time, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops on April 23 increased by 200 to 21,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 19 tanks and 2 aircraft over the past day.