National Guard Withdraws Guards From Shevchenkivskyi District Court Of Kyiv Without Explanation

Cabinet Allows National Guard To Use Water Cannons And Bans Using Of Tear Gas In Crowds

Suspects In Case On Embezzlement During Procurement Of Backpacks For National Guard Used UAH 3 Million Of UAH 14 Million Paid To Manufacture Backpacks

National Guard To Call Up For Service 200 Kyivans In Extra Draft In August

National Guard To Recruit 1,000 Conscripts In August

Poroshenko: 193 National Guard Officers Killed Since ATO Start

SBU: Ex-Duma MP Voronenkov Murderer Once National Guard Soldier

Rail Blockade Headquarters: National Guard Preparing For Violent Dispersal Of Activists On Line Of Contact In Donbas

National Guard Sends Military To Olevsk In Zhytomyr Region In View Of Worsened Situation With Production Of Amber There

National Guard Of Ukraine Obtains Status Of Observer In FIEP