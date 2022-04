The air defense unit of the National Guard of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region, based on MANPADS, destroyed the enemy Ka-52 Alligator helicopter.

This was reported by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"This is one of the newest units of Russian combat aviation, which is in service with the enemy. The helicopter is equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a cannon mount with a laser guidance system, aerial bombs and other weapons," the message says.

According to data from open sources, such a helicopter costs USD 16.1 million or RUB 484 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, the South Operational Command reported that the Ukrainian military launched seven accurate attacks on the positions of the Russian troops in the south.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian SU-34 plane in the Izium direction in Kharkiv region, where battles with the invaders continue.

In Tver, the main building of the 2nd Central Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation caught fire. They developed guidance systems for high-precision Russian weapons.