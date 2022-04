Russian Troops Launch Offensive In South In Direction Of Huliaipole In Zaporizhzhia Region - Arestovych

Russian troops have launched an offensive in the south in the direction of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that on the air of the Feigin Live channel on the evening of April 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the advisor, there are about 10,000 Russian military in this direction.

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine also began an "interesting movement" in the Izium area (Kharkiv region), which will complicate the Russian offensive from Izium.

According to the advisor, the Izium direction at the moment is the main place to strike at the Ukrainian troops, there are the most concentrated Russian troops.

Arestovych noted that the Ukrainian troops will not passively wait for the offensive of the Russians in defense, but intend to move forward.

He doubts the ability of Russian troops to implement a plan to encircle the Ukrainian military in the Donbas.

Arestovych noted that the Ukrainian army has certain successes in the direction of Kherson.

Commenting on the situation in Mariupol, Arestovych said that it was ambiguous.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, Arestovych said that the Russian military leadership decided to bring into battle the displaced and new forces in the east in parts, without waiting for their accumulation.