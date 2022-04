Russian troops have entered Kreminna in Luhansk region.

Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Haidai has announced this.

"The hottest point except Popasna is Kreminna. The Russian army has already entered there. A huge amount of equipment," Haidai said.

He added that to date, evacuation of people was still planned, but the situation in the city changed overnight. Now evacuation is impossible.

According to Haidai, in the city where the fighting continues, it is impossible to calculate the number of people remaining. Some residents hide in shelters and basements, to which it is impossible to get.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Armed Forces are completing the creation of an offensive group in the Eastern Operating Zone. The enemy also does not stop delivering rocket and bomb attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing back the invaders in Kharkiv region, as a result of the counteroffensive, 2 settlements were liberated.

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major-General Kyrylo Budanov believes that by Easter, April 24, the Russian invaders will try to achieve at least some advantage at the front, which they could call a "victory."