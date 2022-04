Russian occupiers are ready for an offensive in the Donbas. The pause in the offensive was caused by weather conditions, namely rains. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on Facebook.

Thus, Haidai suggests that the Russian offensive may begin simultaneously on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. At the same time, the enemy intensified the shelling of peaceful cities, and Popasna and Rubizhne are already similar in their destruction to Mariupol.

Also, according to him, about 70,000 residents remain on the free territory of Luhansk region. Today, evacuation from Kreminna, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Hirske community and Popasna will continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the beginning of the 52nd days of the war of Russia against Ukraine, the invaders continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv and its shelling. Also in the area of ​ ​ the city of Izium, Kharkov region, the enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups.

Meanwhile, during the day, the Ukrainian military repulsed ten attacks of the invaders in the Donbas.