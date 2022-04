Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from Kyiv region "a goodwill gesture."

This is reported by the Russian propagandists RIA Novosti.

According to Peskov, such a step is necessary to create conditions for negotiations.

"The Russian authorities can make serious decisions during the negotiations, so the country's President Vladimir Putin ordered the troops to leave the region," the spokesman for the head of the aggressor country said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Dmitry Peskov called the message about the desire of the Russian authorities to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy untrue. The Kremlin has also repeatedly assured in the past that it does not intend to attack Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Russia is concentrating its main efforts on the Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions.

However, the General Staff says that the invaders are trying to mislead by the so-called "withdrawal of troops" and their abandonment of the plan to cordon off Kyiv.