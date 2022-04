Russians Paint Over Letter Z On Their Equipment, Set Ukrainian Flags For Provocations In Zaporizhzhia Region

The Russian military paint over the letter Z on their equipment and install Ukrainian flags to carry out provocations in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the area of the village of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region, it was noted that the enemy, probably to carry out provocations, paints over the letters Z on the equipment and sets Ukrainian flags," the General Staff said.

It is noted that on the Pivdennyi Buh direction the enemy focuses on the main efforts to maintain their positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unknown patriots in the period from March 20 to April 12 liquidated 70 Russian occupiers, including the Kadyrov fighters who carried out night patrols in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region).