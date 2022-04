The Russian invaders began forced mobilization of men in the captured Izium in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the lack of human resources, the invaders are trying to bring local residents of temporarily captured territories into the war. So, in the city of Izium, forced mobilization of men has begun," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in certain territories temporarily occupied by the invaders, preparations continue for an illegal referendum on the proclamation of the so-called "Kherson People's Republic."

To falsify its results, it is planned to use the personal data of the residents of the region, which the invaders collect when issuing “humanitarian aid."

Among local residents, information is also disseminated that after the announcement of the results of the pseudo-referendum, their mobilization into the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will begin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the area of the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, the enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups.