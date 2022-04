Third Wave Of Mobilization In Ukraine. Who Is Called Up For Service

The third wave of mobilization has begun in Ukraine, when reservists who graduated from military departments are called to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsynkiv has recalled this.

"I appeal to men liable for military service, in particular, coming to us from other regions - you should get on a military register. Already more than 8,000 IDPs (internally displaced persons - ed.) have been registered. We remember that protecting the state is the duty of every Ukrainian," the report said.

During the third wave of mobilization, those who are in the mobilization reserve, that is, military-liable citizens who graduated from the military departments of universities as reserve officers and who were not called up during the previous mobilization waves, will be taken into the army.

Note that Ukraine has already undergone two waves of mobilization:

the reserve of the first stage are former servicemen under the age of 40 who have combat experience and served in the army under a contract or in one of the waves of mobilization (mainly participants in the ATO);

the reserve of the second stage - servicemen who served in military service until 2014 or served under a contract.

Such categories of citizens were sent directly to military units. They did not require additional training, they were involved in the tasks of defending the state.

The fourth wave provides for the recruitment of citizens who do not have age and physical restrictions on conscription for military service, who make up the so-called public reserve. These are men who do not have combat experience, who can be sent to military formations under the conditions of a critical war scenario.

Recall that earlier intelligence reported that mobilization under the BARS program will begin in Russia on April 1.