On Monday, April 18, at about 1:40 p.m., the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on a summer cottage village near Dnipro. As a result of the shelling, the houses of civilians were destroyed, there were no casualties. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram.

He noted that there was never a military in the area.

Reznichenko added that the enemy rocket hit the country houses. No one was injured by the attack. Power lines were damaged. Now power engineers are trying to restore the supply of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residential areas of Kramatorsk were under enemy missile fire.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak reported on the damage to civilian infrastructure in Lviv after a missile strike.

The number of victims due to the missile strike on Lviv, inflicted by the Russians on the morning of April 18, increased to seven.

About 40 cars were damaged or destroyed due to a missile strike on Lviv on April 18.