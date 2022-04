Students And Teachers Of Vocational Schools Will Not Be Mobilized. Rada Adopts Law

The Verkhovna Rada has freed students and teachers of vocational schools from mobilization.

360 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of Bill No. 7272 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It concerns recipients and teachers of professional or vocational education.

It is worth noting that students of vocational schools studying in the day or dual form of education will receive a deferral.

Teachers receive a deferral if they work in the relevant institution as for the main place of work for at least 0.75 rates.

The explanatory note indicates that the purpose and task of the adoption of this bill is to equalize the rights of students and teachers of vocational institutions with students and teachers of higher education institutions by granting all these categories the equal right to deferment from military service during mobilization, which will ensure the restoration of Ukraine by filling the market with specialists, including qualified workers.

