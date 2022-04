CNN journalists managed to determine the location of the convoy of Russian military equipment that appeared on social networks. It turned out that armored personnel carriers and trucks were moving near Matveev Kurgan, a settlement in the Rostov region of Russia.

CNN has written this.

According to the video, it was possible to determine that the vehicles are driving in a northwestern direction, towards the Donbas.

CNN also cites the words of a "senior Ukrainian official" who said that the Russian offensive in the Ukrainian Donbas has already begun, warning that Russia continues to amass forces in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych, the Russian military leadership decided to bring into battle the displaced and new forces in the east in parts, without waiting for their accumulation.

On April 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 6 enemy attacks in the Donbas.

Meanwhile, on the 48th day of the war, the Russian army is trying to complete the regrouping and movement of units to concentration areas in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, as well as the relocation of aerospace forces to airfields that are located in close proximity to the eastern borders of Ukraine.