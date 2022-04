Poland, Latvia In Next 2-3 Days May Begin Process Of Complete Transport Isolation From Russia And Belarus

Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in the next 48-72 hours may begin the process of complete transport isolation from Russia and Belarus.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Nayem ​​recalled that last week the Ministry of Infrastructure officially appealed to foreign colleagues with a request to stop any road traffic from Russia and Belarus.

"Thanks to all the ministers of transport of these countries. The reaction is instantaneous. We are waiting for the final result," he said.

Nayem clarified that if a positive decision is made, the borders with the Russian Federation and Belarus will be completely closed, which means that auto connections and all transportation will become impossible.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Infrastructure proposed to the European Union to completely block land and sea transport links with Russia and Belarus.

The International Union of Railways suspended the Russian and Belarusian railways from participation in the organization until the return of the peaceful situation in Ukraine.