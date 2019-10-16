Zelenskyy Arrives In Latvia On Official Visit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Republic of Latvia on an official visit.\r\nPress service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nZelenskyy will hold meetings with President of Latvia Egils Levits; Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia, Inara Murniece; and Prime Minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins.\r\nBesides, Zelenskyy will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Latvia in Riga.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Latvia has declared illegal and confiscated USD 30 million of funds of former Ukrainian officials.