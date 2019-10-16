Zelenskyy Arrives In Latvia On Official Visit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Republic of Latvia on an official visit.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy will hold meetings with President of Latvia Egils Levits; Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia, Inara Murniece; and Prime Minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins.

Besides, Zelenskyy will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Latvia in Riga.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Latvia has declared illegal and confiscated USD 30 million of funds of former Ukrainian officials.