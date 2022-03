On March 30, Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Poland.

The Ukrenergo national energy company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, for the first time since the start of the war, and also after synchronization with ENTSO-E, Ukraine is again exporting electricity to the EU, namely to Poland. The restoration of export operations will help our European partners overcome dependence on Russian energy resources, and Ukraine will receive additional funds for the restoration and development of energy infrastructure destroyed by the war," the statement says.

At the same time, it is specified that the resumption of exports is the first step towards a full-fledged unification of the Ukrainian and European markets.

It is noted that Ukrenergo is now working to expand the possibilities of electricity trade with Europe.

According to the data on the company's website, now the export is 210 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Ukrenergo resumed the possibility of exporting electricity to Poland.

On March 16, Ukraine became a member of the Energy European Union, fully synchronizing with the ENTSO-E energy grid of continental Europe.