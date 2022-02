Estonia Transfers Third Of Its Javelin Missile Systems To Ukraine - Stefanchuk

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk states that Estonia has transferred a third of its Javelin missile systems to Ukraine.

He said this at a joint briefing with Chairperson of the Riigikogu (Parliament) of Estonia Juri Ratas.

"Some actions on the part of our friends - Estonian colleagues - are impressive. I was especially grateful when our colleagues transfer a third of their Javelins to Ukraine in order to support our independence and democracy," Stefanchuk said.

In turn, Ratas said that any attempts of further escalation by Russia in relation to Ukraine should be stopped immediately.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the General Staff of the Armed Forces classified information about the use of Bayraktar strike drones and Javelin missile systems in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that due to the use of Bayraktarov by Ukraine, the occupiers do not want to sign a contract for service.