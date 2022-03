Lithuania Equates St. George Ribbon And Symbol Of Invasion Of Russian Troops Z With Nazi And Communist Symbols

Lithuania equated the St. George ribbon and the symbol of the invasion of Russian troops Z with Nazi and communist symbols.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deputies of Lithuania approved in the first reading a bill equating the St. George ribbon and the symbol of the invasion of the occupying forces Z with Nazi and communist symbols.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, March 24, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Speaker of the Estonian Parliament Juri Ratas, Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Inara Murniece, and Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen in Kyiv.