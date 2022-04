The Russian invaders mined the Delicia confectionery factory in Bucha, Kyiv region, and poisoned the cookies.

The Buchanskyi City Council announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We kindly ask you not to enter the Delicia confectionery factory, as the rashists mined the territory of the factory and poisoned the cookies. We remember the danger," the city council reports.

The local government is asking for this information to be shared as much as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 28, 5 people were killed and 4 were injured as a result of shelling by the invaders of the Buchanskyi district.