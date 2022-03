5 People Killed, 4 Injured Due To Shelling In Buchanskyi District Of Kyiv Region

5 people were killed, 4 were injured as a result of shelling of Buchanskyi district of Kyiv region on March 28.

Andrii Nebitov, the head of the Kyiv region police, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on March 28, the occupiers fired at Buchanskyi district with Grads, delivered mortar strikes.

"5 innocent people were killed, 4 more were injured. 34 houses were damaged," he wrote.

Infrastructure facilities were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is withdrawing individual units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.