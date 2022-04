The Armed Forces of Ukraine returned under control Demydiv, Dymer, Yasnohorodka, Sukholuchchia and a number of other settlements in Kyiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resumed control over the settlements of Demydiv, Dymer, Lytvynivka, Havrylivka, Kozarovychi, Zhovtneve, Hlibivka, Yasnohorodka, Talakun, Sukholuchchia, Lypivka, Havronschyna, Makovysche, Mykolaivka, Khmilna.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy continues blocking Chernihiv.

At the same time, there is a movement of troops from the Central Military District to areas located at a short distance from the state border of Ukraine.

After the enemy left, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the settlements of Rudnia, Shevchenkove, Bobryk, Stara Basan, Nova Basan, Makiivka, Pohreby, Bazhanivka, Volodymyrivka, Shniakivka, Salne, Sofiyivka, Havrylivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the military liberated 11 settlements in Kherson region from Russian invaders.