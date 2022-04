Russia Concentrating Troops In Mariupol And Kharkiv For Powerful Strikes - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is concentrating troops in Mariupol and on the Kharkiv directions to conduct powerful strikes.

The President of Ukraine said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of state stressed that we will defend ourselves and do everything we can to stop the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is attacking Popasna, Luhansk region, to divert the attention of the Ukrainian military from attempts to establish control over Izium, Kharkiv region, and Mariupol, Donetsk region.