United States To Provide USD 500 Million As Grant To Ukraine

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with a grant worth USD 500 million.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 31, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko had an online meeting with United States Ambassador to Ukraine Kristina Kvien.

During the meeting, the U.S. representative confirmed the intention to provide Ukraine with USD 500 million in direct financing of the state budget.

The funds will be provided on an irrevocable basis.

Marchenko thanked the United States for its support.

In turn, Kristina Kvien noted the effectiveness of the Finance Ministry in providing macro-financial stability during martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States is ready to provide over USD 1 billion in humanitarian aid to the victims of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.