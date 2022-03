Zelenskyy Recalls Ambassadors To Georgia And Morocco Due To Lack Of Sanctions Policy From Countries Against RF

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled the ambassadors of Ukraine to Georgia and Morocco due to the lack of sanctions policy on the part of these countries against Russia.

The President said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He stressed that he expected concrete results in the coming days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had recalled ambassadors from Georgia and Kyrgyzstan.