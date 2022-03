The Ukrainian side believes that during the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations enough materials have been developed for a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation David Arakhamia stated this at a briefing following the results of the next round of negotiations in Istanbul (Turkey), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We believe that we have already accumulated enough material to make it possible for the Presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation to meet, and we sent such a proposal to the Russian Federation and we expect a response from them," Arakhamia said.

Representative of the Ukrainian delegation Oleksandr Chalyi noted that if final agreements are reached at the highest political level, then a multilateral conference will be prepared, in which top officials of the guarantor countries will take part and a multilateral agreement will be signed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, the Ukrainian delegation officially announced proposals to the Russian side on key positions on the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukraine sees as guarantors of its security the countries - permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (USA, Great Britain, France, China, Russia), as well as Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, Israel, and it is planned to make free accession to the agreement of other countries, who want to become guarantors.