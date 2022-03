Zelenskyy, Biden Discuss Defense Support For Ukraine And New Package Of Strengthened Sanctions Against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden have discussed defense support for Ukraine and a new package of strengthened sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Just ended an hour-long conversation with Biden. He shared his assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," Zelenskyy wrote.

The presidents spoke about defense support, a new package of strengthened sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden during a meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted that the war in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century.