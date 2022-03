Russia transferred 200 mercenaries from the Middle East to Belarusian Gomel on March 29.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the northern direction, the transfer of mercenaries from the Middle East to the Belarusian city of Gomel is recorded. According to information received, on March 29, 200 mercenaries were transferred to the Gomel military airfield. Besides, Russia continues to transfer missile units to the Republic of Belarus in order to increase the intensity of ballistic missile shelling of settlements and infrastructure in Ukraine," the statement says.

It was emphasized that the arrival of three Iskander missile systems and two S-300 air defense systems to cover them was revealed in the Gomel area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large number of wounded Russian military personnel arrived in Narovlya in the Gomel region of Belarus.