The Russian military is attacking Popasna in Luhansk region to divert the attention of the Ukrainian military from attempts to establish control over Izium in Kharkiv region and Mariupol in Donetsk region.

The press-service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to attack the city of Popasna, presumably in order to divert the attention of the military leadership of Ukraine from attempts to establish control over Izium and Mariupol," the statement says.

It was emphasized that the transfer of mercenaries from the Middle East to the Belarusian city of Gomel is recorded in the northern direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, the General Staff announced that the Russian invaders were withdrawing separate units from the Izium district of Kharkiv region to Russia due to significant personnel losses.