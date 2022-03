Invaders Transferring Some Troops And Equipment From Belarus To Russia By Rail - General Staff

The invaders transfer some troops and equipment from Belarus to the Russian Federation by rail.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the invaders are taking measures to regroup and form groups of the Russian Armed Forces in order to conduct an offensive in the Eastern operating zone.

"It was recorded that part of the enemy's troops and equipment was transferred from the territory of the Republic of Belarus to the territory of the Russian Federation by rail," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large number of wounded Russian military personnel arrived in Narovlya in the Gomel region of Belarus.