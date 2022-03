Syrian Mercenaries See Participation In War On Russian Side As Chance For Desertion And Illegal Migration

Syrian mercenaries see participation in the war on the side of Russia as a chance for further desertion and illegal migration to the countries of the European Union.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The command of the Russian military base Khmeimim was instructed to send up to 300 militants to Ukraine daily.

On March 15, 150 mercenaries were sent to Russia from the Khmeimim military base (SAR) to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, in the near future it is planned to transfer weapons, military equipment and other resources from Syria to Russia and Belarus to provide for the Russian occupation forces.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad promised to provide Russia with 40,000 fighters for the war in Ukraine.

It is indicated that during recruitment, mercenaries are promised that they will perform exclusively police functions to restore order in the occupied territories, that is, purely police functions.

But recently, information has begun to spread among the mercenaries about direct participation in hostilities against the Ukrainian army, which significantly reduced the "fighting spirit" of the Syrians.

"Besides, more than 30 militants who were wounded in battles against the defenders of Ukraine recently arrived at the Khmeimim military base from Russia. This negatively affected the moral and psychological state of other mercenaries and led to the refusal of some of them to participate in hostilities. Among the Syrian militants cases of self-mutilation have even been recorded. Some of the mercenaries consider being sent to Russia and Belarus as a chance for further desertion and illegal migration to the EU countries," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 13, it was reported that Russia opened 14 recruitment centers for mercenaries in Syria for the war with Ukraine.