Andrii Khlyvniuk, the lead singer of the Boombox band, was wounded due to mortar fire in Kyiv.

He wrote about this on Instagram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Khlyvniuk has been serving in the territorial defense of Kyiv since the first days of the war.

On Saturday, March 26, the lead singer of the Boombox band was wounded, but he did not lose his fighting spirit and even joked about the "happy 300."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Khlyvniuk called on Russians to drop weapons and save their lives.