Daily Curfew Will Not Be Introduced In Kyiv And Kyiv Region On March 27 - Klitschko

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a daily curfew will not be introduced on March 27.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"New information from the military command. A curfew in Kyiv and the region will not be introduced tomorrow in the daytime. And the curfew time will remain as usual - from 08:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.," he wrote.

Klitschko noted that it will be possible to move around the capital and the region on Sunday in the daytime.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Klitschko wrote that a curfew would be introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region from 08:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, until 07:00 a.m. Monday, March 28.