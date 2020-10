Soloist Of Boombox Band Khlyvniuk Fell Ill With Coronavirus

The soloist of the Boombox band Andrii Khlyvniuk fell ill with coronavirus.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Friends, unfortunately, I fell ill with covid-19. I feel like I have a bad cold,” he wrote.

The singer asked his fans not to worry about him and take care of themselves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the board chairperson of the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) Andrii Pyshnyi fell ill with the coronavirus.

