Kuleba And Reznikov In Warsaw Meet With U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken And U.S. Secretary Of Defense Austin

On Saturday, March 26, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Warsaw (Poland) met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Kuleba has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We met with our American colleagues, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in Warsaw together with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. This special format 2+2 allows us to look for practical solutions both in the political and defense spheres in order to strengthen Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression," Kuleba wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with Ukrainian refugees and American humanitarian workers in Poland on Saturday, March 26, and will make an "important appeal."