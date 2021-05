Zelenskyy Will Hold Press Conference At Antonov SE On May 20

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a press conference at the Antonov state enterprise on May 20.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state.

"On Thursday, May 20, at 12:00 p.m. a press conference will be held by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Venue: Antonov state enterprise," the statement reads.

The Office of the President warns that due to quarantine requirements, the number of media representatives who will take part in the event may be limited.

At the same time, Zelenskyy's communication with the press will be broadcast online on social networks and on the official pages of the Presidential Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy's previous press conference was held on May 20, 2020, on the anniversary of his inauguration.

