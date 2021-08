The Antonov state aircraft manufacturing enterprise (Kyiv) plans to create a small aircraft based on the An-38 aircraft in 2024.

Antonov’s Director General Serhii Bychkov announced this in an interview with the Apostrof publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are now resuming work on light aircraft based on the An-28 and An-38 aircraft. One of the potential partners interested in implementing this program is the United States-based Legacy company. Productive negotiations are being held with the Motor Sich company. It is also offering an engine for the airplane," he said.

According to him, cooperation with partners will enable Antonov to expand the potential market for the new aircraft.

"Everyone has rushed into the niche of large aircraft, passenger or transport, or very small aircraft, 1-2 seater... However, the aircraft of the capacity that I am talking about is not being produced now. Such models were once built in Poland, but production was suspended. Therefore, we will engage in the development of such machines. I think that you will see a wonderful aircraft based on the An-38 in three years," Bychkov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Antonov established the Antonov-Canada enterprise in the Canadian province of Quebec in July to promote the An-74TK-200 aircraft on international markets.

Antonov’s net profit increased by 45.1% or UAH 333.1 million to UAH 1.07 billion and its net revenue increased by 25.3% or UAH 1.52 billion to UAH 7.51 billion in 2020, compared with 2019.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to include the Antonov state enterprise in the Ukroboronprom state defense concern on April 4, 2015.

Ukroboronprom was established in December 2010. It unites more than 100 enterprises in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

