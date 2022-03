Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the invaders had prepared 500 combat aircraft, but Russian aviation was not capable of conducting complex air operations.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that for the third day the occupiers have been trying not to use their aircraft in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mykolaiv, or to use it moderately.

"In general, the enemy has gathered around us 500 of its combat aircraft, but Russian aviation is not capable of conducting complex air operations. This requires many, many years of training, a lot, a lot of money, which they don't have," he said.

Arestovych said that the airstrikes on Ukraine were carried out by one plane, two, and a maximum of four to six planes.

He added that the Armed Forces have already shot down 83 Russian aircraft.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office noted that the occupiers already used 120-150 aircraft, that is, half are gone.

The areas where the aircraft are currently used are the zone of the Joint Forces Operation and Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Arestovych said that taking into account the amount of Russian military equipment that was disabled or left on the battlefield by Russian troops, it can be argued that the Russian army has become the main supplier of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.