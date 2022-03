Irpin Town Mayor Markushyn Says Invaders Threatened Him And Offered To Surrender City

Irpin Town Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn says that the invaders had threatened him and offered to surrender the city.

The town mayor has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the towns of Irpin and Bucha in Kyiv region are left without electricity, water, heat, food and the opportunity to leave.