Interior Ministry Considering Accommodation Of 3,000 Refugees From Afghanistan At Bucha Detention Center And I

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine is considering an opportunity to accommodate 3,000 refugees from Afghanistan at the Bucha detention center and the Irpin correction center.

That follows from a letter of Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi addressed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, today, the aforementioned centers are designed for the accommodation of about 1,500, 4 sq.m per person.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ministry is expecting to bring 5,000 refugees from Afghanistan to Ukraine.

