Law Enforcers To Shoot At Those Who Try To Seize Administrative Buildings - Monastyrskyi

Law enforcement officers intend to shoot without warning at the people who try to seize administrative buildings.

Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi announced this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We in the Ministry of Interior Affairs will not allow any separatist manifestations like the spring of 2014 in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk! We will not allow a repetition of Sloviansk either! If some "Girkin" tries to seize the administrative buildings, he will be shot by special forces without warning and some hesitation!" Monastyrskyi said.

He urged Ukrainians to remain calm and not panic.

"Now is not 2014. Ukraine has become stronger and more organized. Secondly, everyone in their place must do their daily work so that schools, hospitals, kindergartens, and enterprises function," the Minister stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Ukrainians to remain calm and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic.