Rada Asking UN And International Community To Introduce No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine And Provide "Green Corridors"

The Verkhovna Rada is asking the United Nations and the international community to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine and provide humanitarian ("green") corridors for the evacuation of those in need.

The corresponding draft resolution (No. 7123) was adopted as a whole on Thursday, March 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Ukrainian parliament appealed to the United Nations, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the European Parliament, international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies, parliaments and governments of foreign states, demanding that all necessary measures be taken for:

- the immediate introduction of a no-fly zone over the territory of Ukraine to protect the civilian population, world cultural heritage sites, critical infrastructure facilities, damage to which could lead to world-class disasters;

- the immediate opening of humanitarian ("green") corridors for the safe evacuation of women, children and the elderly and ensuring their safety, as well as the delivery of humanitarian assistance to victims and citizens;

- meeting the priority needs of people in food, clothing, first aid supplies;

- the introduction of peacekeeping forces into the territory of Ukraine on the basis of the UN Resolution "Uniting for Peace" of November 3, 1950.

The Rada also calls on the UN Secretary General to mediate in ending the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada approved the grounds and procedure for the forced seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of Russia and its residents.