Ukrainian Military Shoot Down 2 Russian Planes Over Kyiv On Monday Evening

The Ukrainian military shot down two Russian planes over Kyiv on Monday, March 7, at 8:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that during the 10 days of military aggression against Ukraine, the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation lost 88 aircraft and helicopters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 2 Russian planes, 5 helicopters and 1 unmanned aerial vehicle.