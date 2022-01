Yanukovych Files Another Lawsuit In Court About Illegality Of Depriving Him Of Title Of President

Former President Viktor Yanukovych has filed another lawsuit with the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on the illegality of depriving him of the title of President.

Representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria said this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yanukovych filed another lawsuit in court, by which he wants to invalidate the deprivation of his title of President.

According to Yanukovych, he could only be stripped of his presidential status through impeachment.

The court accepted the claim, opened the proceedings and will consider the case in a simplified manner, the parties will not be called.

“That is, a court decision on this claim can be made at almost any moment,” Sovhyria specified.

The Verkhovna Rada deprived Yanukovych of the title of President of Ukraine by adopting the relevant law on February 4, 2015.

They tried to appeal this decision to the Constitutional Court, but the case was closed, calling it a political one.

Besides, the case on Yanukovych's lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada was previously opened by the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yanukovych is asking the court to recognize his removal from the post of President as illegal.