Yanukovych And 9 Ex-Officials From His Entourage Face Life Imprisonment In Case Of Shooting Of Protesters On Maidan

Former President Viktor Yanukovych and nine ex-officials from his entourage face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property in Ukraine in the case of the shooting of protesters on the Maidan.

This is evidenced by the sanctions of crimes in the Criminal Code, which are charged against Yanukovych and his entourage, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yanukovych and ex-officials are suspected of illegal obstruction of meetings, rallies, campaigns and demonstrations, abuse of office by law enforcement officials, premeditated murders and attempted murders, causing deliberate grievous bodily harm, as well as organizing a terrorist act (Part 3 of Article 28, Article 340; Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 365; Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 27, Clauses 1, 5, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 15, Clauses 1, 5, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 121, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code).

For murders on the Maidan, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people, and by conspiracy by a group of persons, as well as for a terrorist attack, all suspects face imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with possible confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation have completed an investigation in-absentia of the case against Yanukovych and nine ex-officials from his entourage about the shooting of protesters on the Maidan.

