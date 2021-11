Former president Viktor Yanukovych called Russian President Vladimir Putin 11 times during the shooting of protesters on the Maidan in February 2014.

Denys Ivanov, the deputy head of the department for "Maidan cases" at the Prosecutor General's Office, announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Yanukovych and the leaders of Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies contacted the senior leadership of Russia and the heads of Russian law enforcement agencies through a special government communication channel during the shooting of protesters on the Maidan from February 18 to 20, 2014.

"In particular, Yanukovych contacted Russian President Putin 11 times," Ivanov said.

According to him, former minister of internal affairs Vitalii Zakharchenko called the Russian minister of internal affairs 12 times and former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Yakymenko called the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) three times during the same period.

Investigators believe that all these telephone calls were made during the hottest phase of the shooting of protesters on the Maidan.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the in-absentia investigation of the case that was filed against Yanukovych and nine former officials over the shooting of protesters on the Maidan.

