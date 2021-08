President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States on an official visit.

That follows from a statement by the Presidential Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska have arrived in Washington as part of the working visit of the Head of the Ukrainian State to the United States of America at the invitation of President of the United States Joseph Biden," it says.

The agenda includes a meeting of the leaders of the two countries in a tete-a-tete format and in an expanded composition of delegations; the President will also meet with some American officials.

Several documents are planned to be signed during the visit.

The visit program covers several days and a number of cities on the East and West coasts of the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy's visit to Washington has been postponed to August 31, his meeting with Biden - to September 1, and his trip to California - to September 2.

Earlier, the meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden had been scheduled for August 30, later, due to the expansion of the program, it was postponed to August 31.

On August 30, the President planned to visit California to hold talks with a number of IT and space companies.

The media reported that we are talking about SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

For the second time, the meeting of Zelenskyy and Biden was postponed at the request of the American side due to the deadline for the evacuation from Afghanistan on August 31.

