Zelenskyy-Biden Meeting Suspended At American Side's Request Over Expiration Of Evacuation From Afghanistan

The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Joseph Biden has been suspended at the request of the American side as the term for evacuation from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan expires on August 31.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian side accepted the request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington to meet with President of the United States Joseph Biden has been suspended for August 31 – September 1, and to California – for September 2.

Earlier, the Zelenskyy-Biden meeting was expected to take place on August 30.

The United States is ready to sign three bilateral documents on defense cooperation, projects in the field of research, and cooperation in the space sector during Zelenskyy’s meeting.

