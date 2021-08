Zelenskyy, Taran Will Meet With U.S. Secretary Of Defense Austin Tuesday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Andrii Taran will hold a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, August 31.

The U.S. Department of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The meeting will take place in Pentagon at 9 p.m. (Kyiv time).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington to meet with President of the United States Joseph Biden has been suspended for August 31 – September 1, and to California – for September 2.

Earlier, the Zelenskyy-Biden meeting was expected to take place on August 30.

The United States is ready to sign three bilateral documents on defense cooperation, projects in the field of research, and cooperation in the space sector during Zelenskyy’s meeting.

