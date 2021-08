Zelenskyy Will Hold Negotiations With Number Of IT And Space Companies In California On August 30, With Presid

In the course of his two-day visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold negotiations with a number of IT and space companies in California on August 30, and with President of the United States Joseph Biden in Washington on August 31.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, some media outlets wrote that in the United States, Zelenskyy was planning to hold meetings with SpaceX’s director-general Elon Musk and Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.

Kuleba said that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden in Washington had been suspended for August 31.

Besides, the minister expressed his doubts that the current situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan might disrupt Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States is ready to sign three bilateral documents on defense partnership, projects in the field of researches, and cooperation in the space sector during Zelenskyy’s visit.

