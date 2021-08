NSDC Introduces Sanctions Against MP Derkach, Strana.ua Chief Editor Huzhva, Bloggers Shariy And His Wife

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has imposed sanctions against Member of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Derkach, the Chief Editor of the Strana.ua Internet publication Ihor Huzhva, bloggers Anatolii Shariy and his wife Olha Shariy.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, by the decision of the NSDC, sanctions have been introduced against MP Derkach," he said.

Also, sanctions were introduced against a number of people who, like Derkach, are under U.S. sanctions, but Danilov did not give their names.

According to him, the NSDC has to check another two-three persons from the U.S. sanctions list.

As you know, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is in it.

"We have proposed sanctions against Mr. Huzhva Ihor Anatoliiovych," the NSDC Secretary said.

Also, sanctions were introduced against legal entities and two individuals affiliated with him, who, according to Danilov, are engaged in illegal activities on the territory of Ukraine.

"Besides, individuals Bondarenko Alla Ivanivna, Shariy Olha Oleksiivna and Shariy Anatolii Anatoliiovych," said the NSDC Secretary.

In total, sanctions were adopted on Friday for seven groups of individuals and companies.

Among them are judges from the Russian-annexed Crimea, employees of Russian intelligence, media from the occupied territories and the so-called head of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin, who registers some of them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it inappropriate to massively impose sanctions through the NSDC against persons who are not influenced by them.

